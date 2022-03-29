Schools in Northern Ireland are facing a deepening financial crisis, a teachers' union has warned, with fears classes may not be able to run.

The National Association of Head Teachers said funding pressures could make it "simply impossible" to maintain basic services.

The union added that covering costs related to Covid-19 could plunge schools into "an unprecedented level of crisis".

Dr Graham Gault from NAHT said: "This is extremely serious.

"Everyone must now realise that there is a very real likelihood that provision for children will be heavily impacted, perhaps to the extent that some classes will not be able to be maintained, because schools will simply be unable to afford to pay for additional staff to cover absence.

"Hundreds of millions of pounds have been taken away from our schools with absolutely no corresponding reduction in services.

"How can we possibly expect to take so much resource away from our frontline services and expect everything to continue as normal?

"Everyone must now understand that this can no longer be sustained."