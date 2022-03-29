Play video

By Barbara McCann

Not every hero gets the recognition they deserve, but portraits of some of them line the walls of the Tower Gallery at Belfast City Hospital.

The exhibition is the work of staff nurse Andrew Gillespie who swapped his thermometer for a paint brush to pay tribute to the work of his colleagues.

“I wanted to capture healthcare workers from all disciplines to show that everybody had a part to play in this pandemic and everybody was of equal status at that time” he said.

Andrew used to paint landscapes for a hobby, but encouraged by a patient just before lockdown began, he turned to portraiture.

“We're very blessed to have had such things recorded like this and to remind us just of the time that we were in.” said Linda - one of his subjects.

Anne Quail, the hospital's artist in residence, said: “Andrew’s exhibition has been one of the most noticed because it is representative of what was going on behind the mask, so to speak.

"But he's captured the feeling of this extraordinary time that we've lived through."

Andrew added : “I would love to feel that this would be something that people could look back on as a time when they were contributing to the whole service throughout the whole difficult pandemic times.”

The gallery is also available to view online at https://www.artscare.co.uk/behind-the-mask-gallery.