Police have been granted more time to question a man in connection with a hijacking and security alert in north Belfast.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was forced to abandon a peace-building event during the incident on Friday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday under the Terrorism Act - he can now be held for an additional 36 hours.

Police have also updated their appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “While I am grateful for those who have already come forward with information, I would like to hear from anyone with any information at all regarding these events to contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the movements, or anyone with dash-cam footage of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration mark XJZ 7908, which was carrying ladders on its roof, liveried in blue signwriting, in the areas of Sydney Street West and Holy Cross Church on the morning of Friday 25 March.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed that white van, being followed by a grey coloured Skoda Superb on Friday morning."

Information can be passed to the PSNI via the number 101.