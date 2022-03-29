Police are warning damage to election campaign material remains a crime and they will "fully respond" on reports.

The warning comes after parties reported damage and thefts of their campaign material.

The SDLP said canvassers were asked to leave one area while in other locations posters were taken.

In one incident posters were set on fire.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemned "attempts to intimidate" candidates ahead of the May 5 poll.

Mr Eastwood described the incidents as "totally futile".

The TUV has also reported theft of posters.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police have received a number of reports recently relating to election posters being damaged, removed and set alight in various locations across Northern Ireland.

“Thefts of election posters or criminal damage to them will be investigated as crimes, and all reasonable steps taken to recover any available evidence.

"Police will fully respond to these incidents and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution.

"Like all incidents and offences due consideration will be given as to whether or not they are perceived to be motivated by hate.

“We would strongly discourage people from engaging in this criminal behaviour.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnesses the theft of election posters to contact Police immediately.”