Play video

Michelle Napier presents the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Derry alert

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry. It follows the discovery of a suspicious object. The Clooney Road has been closed and there is no access to the Covid-19 testing centre.

Carrick murder

Detectives are continuing to question two men on suspicion of murder. It comes after a man’s body was found in the water at Woodburn reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday. The discovery can be traced to an incident in Rathcoole in north Belfast.

School staffing crisis

The National Association of Head Teachers says that schools are still facing a staffing crisis. Dr Graham Gault, director of the union, says Covid-19 is still prevalent across all of our schools, with many leaders finding it impossible to source substitute teachers.