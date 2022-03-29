Two men are still being held on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a reservoir just outside Carrickfergus in Co Antrim.

A post mortem is due to be carried out to establish the victim’s cause of death.

The arrests were made after police received reports of suspicious activity in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey, just before 6am on Monday.

A car was stopped and the two occupants – aged 32 and 68 – were arrested.

The body was later found in the water of Woodburn reservoir, just outside Carrickfergus.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information that could help with the investigation to contact them on 101.