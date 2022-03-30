Belfast city centre hotel Bullitt to remain closed after fire

The Bullitt hotel in Belfast city centre will remain closed “until further notice” following a fire that caused chaos in the area.

Roads around the Church Lane premises had to be closed, affecting traffic on busy Victoria Street and Ann Street on Tuesday evening.

Fortunately, the hotel confirmed that all guests and staff had been safely evacuated.

However, plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the rooftop bar area Babel before the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service could get the blaze under control.

Given the difficulties facing the industry since it was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Hospitality Ulster CEO Colin Neill described the fire as “devastating”.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, but signs on the doors state that the hotel will

“remain closed until further notice”.

The management also offered an apology for any inconvenience.