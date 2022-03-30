Belfast to Dublin trains have been searched as a precaution after warnings that a "device" may have been left on board.

The PSNI and An Garda Síochána together searched trains headed south on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5.30pm nothing untoward had been found during the searches.

The Police had received "information" earlier in the day that a device of some description may have been left onboard.

Both forces are appealing to any members of the public who see something suspicious to contact them.