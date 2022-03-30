Police in Mauritius have said a former hotel security guard arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been remanded in custody on a larceny charge.

Newlywed Balleygawley teacher Michaela McAreavey, 27, was found strangled to death in the bath of her hotel room on 10 January 2011.

The daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte had been holidaying with husband John McAreavey, whom she had married just days earlier.

The investigation into her murder has continued, but no one has been convicted.

Dassen Narayanen at Mapou District Court in 2012 Credit: Paul Faith/PA

Dassen Narayanen, a former guard at the then Legends Hotel – which has since rebranded as the LUX Grand Gaube Hotel - appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: “On Tuesday March 29 2022, police, upon the advice of the director of public prosecutions, arrested Mr Dassen Narayanen on the charge of ‘conspiracy to commit an unlawful act, to wit, larceny’.

“He was brought before the district magistrate of Piton Court today Wednesday March 30 2022 and has been remanded to police cell until April 6 2022.

“Investigation in progress.”