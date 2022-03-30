Play video

It is feared thousands of fish have been wiped out between Cookstown and Stewartstown.The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that huge volumes of slurry spilled into the River Claggan at the weekend and has now spread into the Killymoon and Ballinderry Rivers.

Anglers have been pulling huge numbers of dead fish from the waters in recent days.

The spill occurred after an overground slurry tank spilled into the river Claggan.

The situation is still ongoing as of Wednesday night (March 30), and locals fear that it will lead to long-term damage both to fish numbers and the local environment.

The Department of Agriculture and the Environment Agency have begun investigations into the incident.