Four men have been arrested by police investigating a New IRA shooting of a 19-year-old in Strabane in February.

The men, aged 22, 27, and 37 were arrested under the Terrorism Act at locations in Dungannon, Strabane, Omagh and Eglinton.

The four men are being held in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act has been released without charge.

Further searches were also carried out on Wednesday 30 March in Strabane and Coalisland, during which a number of items were seized for further examination.

The arrests come after a police investigation in an attack on teenager in Springhill park, Strabane on 9February.

The 19-year-old male was beaten with a baseball bat and shot in his leg.

The police believe that the assault was carried out by the dissident republican group, the New IRA