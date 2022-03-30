A survey of police in Northern Ireland has reported that hundreds of officers say they do not have enough money to cover essential household purchases every month.

The Police Federation has branded the findings “grim and depressing” and called for the PSNI and the Department of Justice to take note.

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay said: “Hundreds of colleagues are facing a cost-of-living cliff edge and its frightening for them and their families.

“There’s a perception in the wider community that police are well paid, but this gives the lie to that mistaken view.

“For over a decade now, police pay has been eroded, which means the Government doesn’t properly value what we do on behalf of the entire community. This needs to change and change quickly.”

Police undertaking a drugs raid. Credit: UTV

The detailed workforce survey was conducted prior to the latest setback for officers, who were told they would not be getting a pay increase.

One in ten – nearly 700 in real terms – say “they never or almost never have enough money to cover all of their essentials on a monthly basis”.

A further 18% - close to a fifth of officers – say they “occasionally” don’t have enough to pay for essentials.

The findings are based on the 2,368 responses to the survey – which is more than a third of federated ranks from Constable to Chief Inspector.

“There is much in this survey to digest,” Mr Lindsay added.

“It has been a torrid few years for policing. The fact that so many face a cost-of-living cliff edge should be a wake-up call for the Northern Ireland Executive.”

Other survey findings