Police in NI facing cost of living ‘cliff edge’ amid ‘mistaken’ perception of pay
A survey of police in Northern Ireland has reported that hundreds of officers say they do not have enough money to cover essential household purchases every month.
The Police Federation has branded the findings “grim and depressing” and called for the PSNI and the Department of Justice to take note.
PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay said: “Hundreds of colleagues are facing a cost-of-living cliff edge and its frightening for them and their families.
“There’s a perception in the wider community that police are well paid, but this gives the lie to that mistaken view.
“For over a decade now, police pay has been eroded, which means the Government doesn’t properly value what we do on behalf of the entire community. This needs to change and change quickly.”
The detailed workforce survey was conducted prior to the latest setback for officers, who were told they would not be getting a pay increase.
One in ten – nearly 700 in real terms – say “they never or almost never have enough money to cover all of their essentials on a monthly basis”.
A further 18% - close to a fifth of officers – say they “occasionally” don’t have enough to pay for essentials.
The findings are based on the 2,368 responses to the survey – which is more than a third of federated ranks from Constable to Chief Inspector.
“There is much in this survey to digest,” Mr Lindsay added.
“It has been a torrid few years for policing. The fact that so many face a cost-of-living cliff edge should be a wake-up call for the Northern Ireland Executive.”
Other survey findings
Close to eight out of ten (77%) say PSNI management fails to take account of their views and opinions
Nine out of ten officers (89%) say morale within the service is low or very low
85% reported that the public perception of the PSNI as an impartial police service has been negatively or very negatively affected by high-profile events
Just over a third said they had, or think they had, Covid-19 – 3% required hospital treatment after having a positive antigen or antibody test
80% said new policing powers introduced during the pandemic were unclear – 72% said the degree of priority to officers during the vaccination programme was unfair
Almost half of officers who responded (48%) said the PSNI did not encourage officers to talk openly about mental health and wellbeing – 58% said they wouldn’t feel confident about disclosing any difficulties with their mental health to line managers
Six out of ten (63%) were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their pension – higher than levels who were unhappy with basic pay, allowances and overall remuneration