Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has insisted his side will not lose confidence after being edged out by Hungary to suffer their first home defeat in a year.

The friendly at Windsor Park on Tuesday night saw Northern Ireland lose out 1-0 – their first home defeat since the USA won 2-1 in Belfast in March 2021.

Hungary owed much to their goalkeeper Denes Dibusz to hold out for the win, after a mistake by Niall McGinn gifted them the 56th minute goal from Roland Sallai that was to prove the winner.

NI's Niall McGinn rues his error against Hungary. Credit: Presseye

Speaking about McGinn, Baralough said: “He’s done enough for this country to be forgiven for something like that.

“Mistakes can happen. I say it to the players all the time – don’t be fearful of making mistakes.

“Tonight, Niall’s made a mistake and it ends up in the back of the net. It happens.”

Northern Ireland did have their chances throughout the game.

Captain Steven Davis hit the outside of the post early on and the first half ended with McGinn bringing a save out of Dibusz.

Dion Charles then wanted a penalty seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute, going down under a challenge from Adam Lang inside the area, but it was Hungary celebrating when McGinn under-hit a pass and Sallai rounded Bailey Peacock-Farrell to score.

Northern Ireland kept pushing, with George Saville, debutant Trai Hume, Shayne Lavery and Charles all testing Dibusz late on as several substitutes made an impact.

Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz helped his side to the win over NI. Credit: Presseye

“I felt it was a game where we could have come away talking about a win – the chances we created, how many times we worked the goalkeeper, good chances as well,” Baraclough said.

“On the balance of play, yes they had more possession, but their chances were from outside the box. I think I remember Bailey making one save down to his left and that was all he had to do, apart from pick the ball out of the net from a mistake of ours.

“That happens. It’s disappointing to make so many chances and not get something from the night... But it’s not going to burst our bubble.

“We can get together in June and go and do well in the Nations League.”

Hungary manager Marco Rossi was indebted to his goalkeeper for securing the win days after a disappointing home loss to Serbia.

“I think that we have seen two different matches - one from the first minute until the 80th minute and then the last 10 minutes was a different match," the Italian said.

“I think we deserved to win the first one, but the only one who deserved to win in the last 10 minutes was Dibusz.”

Meanwhile, Troy Parrott enjoyed the best moment of his career as he fired the Republic of Ireland to a last-gasp victory over Lithuania.

The 20-year-old Dubliner, who is currently on loan at MK Dons from Premier League side Tottenham, blasted home the only goal of the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time at the Aviva Stadium.

Asked afterwards if it was the best moment of his fledgling career, Parrott said: "By far. By far. To score the winner that late in front of the home fans maybe a mile or so away from my house was honestly incredible.”