Five more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19, the Department of Health's latest statistics reveal.

There have also been another 1,414 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been 27 deaths in the past 14 days, with the death toll now at 3,320.

In the past fortnight there have been 10,936 new cases reported. Since the pandemic began, over 685,000 cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

There are six people with the virus in intensive care with 16 ICU beds available. There are 542 patients in hospitals with the coronavirus.

Hospital occupancy is at 106% with 10 out of 12 sites over capacity.

The department of health further reported that there are 151 ongoing care home outbreaks.