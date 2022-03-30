Man stabbed in head after answering knock at door in Coleraine

A man in his 40s has suffered multiple stab wounds to the head after being attacked when he answered a knock at his door in Coleraine in the early hours.

The victim answered the door in the Clifton Park area at about 4.10pm on Wednesday, but found no one there and stepped outside to see if anyone was nearby.

According to police, he was then attacked from behind by an unknown person and struck a number of times with a sharp object.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “He managed to get back inside his house following the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries.”

DS Boyd added: “An investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information, or to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Clifton Park area on Wednesday morning, to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101.”