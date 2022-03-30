Police in Londonderry are appealing for information after a man approached a young girl in a park in the Iniscarn road area of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The man approached the young girl between 3.25 and 3.30 pm and spoke briefly with her.

The child was not harmed in any way during the encounter.

The man was described as clean-shaven and wearing blue jeans and glasses. He is believed to have left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Inspector Robb of the PSNI said that while this may have been a "completely innocent encounter," the police were keen to hear from anyone in the park at that time who may have more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1331 of 29/03/22, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.