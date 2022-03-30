PSNI investigating report of child wandering Castlewellan streets alone at 5am

Image of the girl released.

Police are investigating a report of a young child wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan on Wednesday morning just before 5am. Police attended and no child was found.

The child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town.

The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

Inspector Conway said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of this child and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us urgently on 101 quoting 181 30/03/22.”