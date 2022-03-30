Electric Ireland has announced a 30% increase on electricity bills for its Northern Ireland customers.

The move equates to an increase of around £4.21 a week for the average homeowner.

The company blamed "continued market volatility and unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs" for the increase.

The increase comes into effect on 1 May. Electric Ireland has around 103,000 customers in Northern Ireland.

Derek Hynes, head of residential markets, Electric Ireland commented: “With world events continuing to impact on global wholesale energy prices, we have unfortunately been forced today to announce a price increase for residential customers.

“We would like to assure our customers we will continue to work and engage with you during this uncertain time." Electric Ireland is the latest energy company to announce a price increase.