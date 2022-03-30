Police have released a CCTV image of a young girl wandering the streets of Castlewellan in the early hours of the morning.

A senior officer said a search operation was underway.

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police in Castlewellan are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety and whereabouts of a young girl pictured on CCTV in the Main Street of Castlewellan just before 5am this morning, Wednesday 30 March 2022.

“The image shows the young girl wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.

“A search operation is currently is underway.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this to contact police immediately on 101 or 999 quoting 181 30/03/22.”

A report was made of a young child wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan on Wednesday morning just before 5am.

Police attended and no child was found.

The child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town.

The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.