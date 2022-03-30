Play video

By Judith Hill

Alisa Chekh is a young Ukrainian musician who hadn't sung a note since the war in her homeland began.

Now the 21-year-old woman has been raising her voice in a Belfast studio and sharing her story of a challenging exit from her family's home city of Kyiv.

Alisa had just moved into her first home when she had to make the painful decision to leave all she knew behind.

"I just woke up and I was feeling that I need to run away because it was too scary, too emotional to stay there. That night I took my mum that I was leaving the country."

The young woman hitch-hiked, walked 30 miles and then found herself alone on the Polish border.

"I wasn't scared, I knew I had to keep moving forward but when I get to the border I stayed there 6 hours and snow fell. There were thousands of people"

From there she headed to the Republic of Ireland, where her family knew people.

“When war ends, Ukraine will be rebuilding, so I want to help with that.

"For me it's a new stage of life, with new possibilities and new people but it takes time, a lot of time to heal and to continue with my dreams."