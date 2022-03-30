Watch Snow Patrol light up concert for Ukraine as millions raised

Play video

Northern Ireland band Snow Patrol were among the headline acts at a fundraising concert for Ukraine that raised £12.2m for the humanitarian effort in the war-torn nation.

The two-hour Concert for Ukraine was organised by ITV to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and its response to the Russian invasion.

Snow Patrol, fronted by Bangor’s Gary Lightbody, opened the gig with a rendition of their hit Run, lighting up the stage as the crowd waved glowsticks in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

The evening at the Resorts World Arena was hosted by Emma Bunton, Roman Kemp, and Marvin Humes. It opened with screens showing the sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower.

A star-studded line-up thrilled fans, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and Tom Odell, while the show was punctuated by short video pieces documenting the lives of displaced Ukrainians.

At the end of the night, the hosts announced that ticket sales, advertising, sponsorship and donations had led to the grand total, but it was expected to continue rising.

How can I donate?

Donations can be made online at dec.org.uk or by phone on 0370 60 60 900.

To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and all cash goes directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

>Today's headlines