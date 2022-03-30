Play video

Katie Andrews presents the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Murder victim named

Police investigating the murder of a man whose body was found at a reservoir in Carrickfergus have named the victim as Roy Reynolds. Detectives have been granted more time to question two men aged 68 and 32.

Mauritius arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Michaela McAreavey on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011 have arrested a former security guard. The man had been working at her hotel around the time she was killed. He’s being questioned about allegations of theft.

Police pay

Hundreds of police officers in Northern Ireland say they don’t have enough money to cover essential household items every month. The Police Federation says officers are facing a cost-of-living “cliff edge”, exacerbated by news they won’t receive a pay increase this year.