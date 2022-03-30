Detectives investigating the murder of Roy Reynolds, whose body was found in a Carrickfergus reservoir after an incident in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey, have arrested a third person.

Two men, aged 68 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder after police stopped a silver Toyota C-HR they were travelling in on Monday morning in the Clonmore Green area.

They remain in police custody.

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team has now confirmed they also arrested a 48-year-old woman and carried out searches of two residential properties in the Newtownabbey area on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of the 54-year-old victim was found in the water at Woodburn reservoir, in the Councillors Road/New Line area just outside Carrickfergus, at about 8.45am on Monday.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “A post-mortem examination is ongoing.”

He added: “I am again appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole, or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus, from around 2am through to 7am on Monday morning who witnessed anything, or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation, contact detectives on 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”