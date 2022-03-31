Detectives granted more time to question Newtownabbey murder suspects

Police investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a reservoir near Carrickfergus, after an incident in Newtownabbey, have been granted more time to question suspects.

The victim, 54-year-old Roy Reynolds, was found in the water at Woodburn reservoir on Monday.

Police had earlier stopped a car in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey and arrested two male occupants.

The men, aged 68 and 32, and a 48-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday, are all being held on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have been granted an extension and can now question those arrested until midnight on Thursday.