Play video

A woman has described the news that births at Lagan Valley Hospital have been temporarily suspended as "disappointing".

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has told UTV the move follows concerns surrounding a small number of births there.

It comes just days after the Royal College of Midwives called for better maternity care for women in Northern Ireland.

Courtney McCombe had her heart set on delivering her first child at the hospital's midwife-led unit.

"The care I got at Lagan Valley definitely made it as pleasant as it probably could be," she said.

"I had planned on delivering there, but unfortunately my labour spanned three days and it got to a point where labour wasn't progressing, and I had quite a heavy bleed.

"So they thought being transferred by emergency to the Ulster Hospital was the best action, so that's what we did."

Despite the emergency, Ms McCombe says her experience at Lagan Valley was a positive one, adding: "All the staff were lovely and Lagan Valley did feel like a home from home."

More than 1,500 children have been born in the unit since it opened in 2010.

The trust says it's taking this "precautionary action because of concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit".

It says these cases are "under active review".

The trust added that while disappointing for staff and expectant mothers, temporary action has been taken "in the interest of patient safety, pending the outcome of these reviews".

All current ante-natal and post-natal services will continue to be provided in the unit.

Expectant mothers will be offered alternative care, including midwifery-led care in the home from home unit in the Ulster Hospital.

Ms McCombe went on: "I know I'm disappointed hearing that - we have no future babies planned any time soon, but Lagan Valley would have remained an option for me.

"I still would love it to if the service was still there."