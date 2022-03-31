By Gareth Wilkinson

The father of a nine-year-old girl who died in the Royal Victoria Hospital claims the doctor in charge of his daughter’s care said there was no need for an inquiry.

Alan Roberts has been recalling a meeting with Dr Heather Steen in the moments after his daughter Claire passed away in October 1996.

Mr Roberts was giving evidence to a medical misconduct tribunal investigating Dr Steen.

She faces allegations of a number of failings and that she concealed circumstances surrounding Claire’s death.

Alan Roberts said he and his wife first met Dr Steen moments after Claire’s life support was switched off.

He claims Dr Steen said a hospital only post mortem would be carried out and that “there was no need for an inquiry".

Dr Steen insists it would not be her practice to use the word inquiry in those circumstances.

Claire Roberts was admitted to hospital with a suspected stomach bug.

She contracted hyponatremia while in hospital.

That was caused by an overdose of fluids leading to Claire’s sodium levels dropping too low.

She died while in ICU with swelling on her brain.

Alan Roberts told the tribunal Dr Steen told them Claire's death was caused by a bug which had traveled from her stomach into her brain.

He said: "Dr Steen emphasised the reason for Claire's brain swelling was a virus."

He was categorical that low sodium levels "were not discussed in detail and not defined as an issue or problem".

Eight years later a UTV documentary on hyponatremia raised concerns for the Roberts family.

They met with senior medics in 2004 to discuss the management of Claire’s fluids.

Dr Steen, as well as the current chief scientific officer, Professor Ian Young, were among those who attended.

Mr Roberts claims Dr Steen "was looking to exclude a link between fluid management and Claire’s death".

He added: "Dr Steen was trying to dissuade us from taking Claire’s case further."

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, is expected to give evidence to the tribunal on Friday.

Dr Steen denies allegations from the General Medical Council she acted dishonestly and engaged in a cover-up.