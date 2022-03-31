The family of a man who was killed in Newtownabbey have said his death has left a huge void in their lives.

They have appealed for privacy as they struggle to deal with the shock over his murder.

Roy Reynolds, aged 54, was found dead at Woodburn reservoir near Carrickfergus on Monday.

Police had earlier stopped a car in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey and arrested two male occupants.

The men, aged 68 and 32, and a 48-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday, are all being held on suspicion of murder.

In a statement Mr Reynolds family said: “The loss of Roy on Monday has left a huge void in our lives and we cannot come to terms with his murder.

“Our priority now is to stay strong and support one another, as we all attempt to come to terms with the dreadful events of Monday."

The statement was issued through Newtownabbey UUP Councillor Robert Foster.

It continued: “We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers.

“This would be greatly appreciated by the family as we prepare to bury Roy, who was a much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend."

Meanwhile detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have been granted an extension and can now question those arrested until midnight on Thursday.