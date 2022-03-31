Three more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Department of Health reported a further 1,461 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 522 inpatients with Covid-19 and six patients in intensive care units with the illness. Hospital occupancy is at 106%.

Eight hospitals are over capacity.

There are 150 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland.

The department said 3,756,449 vaccines have now been administered in total.