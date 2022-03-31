A man who stabbed four young women and punched two others at random while cycling around Belfast has been jailed.

Dermott McIlveen, 40 and from Carrigart Avenue in the city, was sentenced to 12 years at Laganside Court on Thursday.

He will serve nine years in prison with three years to be spent on licence.

He had pleaded guilty to six counts of assault and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to a string of incidents in Belfast on the night of Monday 12 October 2020.

McIlveen was arrested just days later, on Thursday 15 October.

PSNI Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said the victims had been left traumatised by their ordeal.

“I’m keen to acknowledge the bravery of the victims who came forward to assist our investigation,” he said.

“I’m also grateful to a number of witnesses who were quick to get in touch. Such support has been invaluable.

“While these young women, and indeed those who witnessed the attacks, will never forget this terrifying ordeal, I hope that today’s sentencing offers a reassurance that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts, and to keep people safe.”

Timeline of attacks on Monday 12 October 2020