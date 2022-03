The midwife-led maternity unit at Lagan Valley Hospital is to close, UTV understands.

It is understood the South Eastern Trust is to make a statement.

The unit was first opened in February 2011 with midwifes replacing the previously consultant-led service.

It was anticipated at the time it would accommodate around 1,200 women over a year.

The Trust says the unit is run by a team of highly skilled experienced midwives.

More follows...