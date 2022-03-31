The Ulster Unionist Party leader says he does not believe there will be a united Ireland for generations.

Doug Beattie was speaking at his party's Assembly election manifesto launch in east Belfast on Thursday.

He urged voters to set aside the constitutional question to focus on the cost-of-living crisis as they prepare to go to the polls on 5 May.

"There will be no united Ireland in my lifetime, there will be no united Ireland in my children's lifetime," Mr Beattie said.

"If you believe that as a fundamental truth, and I believe that as a fundamental truth, then we can set it aside in order to concentrate on the issues affecting the daily lives of our people who live here, work here or visit here.

"So, I make an appeal to all of those who believe in Northern Ireland, in its long-term future within the United Kingdom, to put their shoulder to the wheel, to raise your voices and promote the positives while we work together to deal with the negatives."

Making his pitch to voters, the UUP leader characterised his party as a pro-union one that will "do more than just say no".

Mr Beattie said problems with Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol need to be resolved but that uncertainty over the fate of the contentious trading arrangements will not prevent his party re-entering a power-sharing Executive post-election.

However, he would not be drawn when asked whether his party would, in principle, serve as deputy first minister in an administration with a Sinn Fein first minister.

He insisted the UUP would only determine its approach to serving in an Executive after post-election negotiations on what a potential programme for government might look like.

"We need to show our young people that coming out to vote gives them a voice and it is part of their civic duty," said Doug Beattie.

"And we all need to understand civic duty - that includes those who are disaffected, those who are disenfranchised from politics - to see that there is a party, a pro-Union party that will do more than just say no, when we have a positive vision for the future, because Northern Ireland deserves better and the Ulster Unionist Party are that party."