Police investigating the murder of Roy Reynolds have charged two men.

Mr Reynolds, aged 54, was found dead at Woodburn reservoir near Carrickfergus on Monday.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder, and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are expected to appear before Laganside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police said a 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.