Police seize £150k drugs from lorry at Belfast Harbour

Police have seized £150,000 worth of class B drugs in the Belfast Harbour area.

They were found hidden within a vehicle being transported on a lorry, during a pre-planned search operation in the early hours of Thursday.

A follow-up search of a property in Benburb, Co Tyrone, resulted in a number of items being taken away for examination.

Police said a 49-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

The operation was carried out by the PSNI's organised crime unit working with HM Revenue and Customs.

“Organised crime gangs continue to try and smuggle illicit drugs into the country via our ports, and this is one of numerous similar interceptions as part of 'Operation Fusion' targeting criminality of this nature," a police spokesperson said.

“Through the concerted and targeted efforts of our detectives, alongside key law enforcement partners on the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We remain committed to tackling the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.

"The very simple reality is that drugs ruin lives and damage our communities. These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation."

Police appealed for anyone with information, or concerns, about the illegal supply or use of drugs to come forward via the number 101.