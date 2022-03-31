By Katie Andrews

The Jewish community has made a huge mark in Northern Ireland.

It has had presence in the country since the mid-18th century and at its peak there were around 1,500 members. However, the population has sharply declined. A project which explores the history of the Jewish identity has been launched to keep its heritage alive. It’s an online map which allows people to navigate around 70 locations and learn more about the religion.

Map marking sites of significant interest to the Jewish community in Northern Ireland.

The project was funded by the shared history fund to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. Steven Jaffe who is the director of the project told UTV: “I have learnt so much from the project itself and I discovered Jewish families living in towns and villages across Northern Ireland that I never heard of. “It’s been really fascinating to tell over 70 stories across Northern Ireland. Sometimes it’s locating a familiar site and giving it a Jewish story. “For example, the Linnen Hall Library which is loved by many people was originally the business premises of a firm called Moore and Weinburg which was a Jewish business.” UTV spoke to the family of Abraham Joseph Moss who moved to Northern Ireland in the 1930s.

Abraham Joseph Moss

He worked in a butchers on the Antrim Road, which catered for Jews that relied on Kosher meat during that time.

His granddaughter told UTV: “My grandfather was the last Jewish Kosher butcher in Northern Ireland, he as a teenager moved to Belfast. “When he worked as a butcher the Kosher meat was very important to the community and to the people that wanted to lead a Jewish life and without it…I think they would have been left wanting.” The map and further details can be found here.