Concerns are being expressed about the lack of capacity to provide the same level of support as in previous years to pupils referred to the Educational Psychology Service.

Schools have been notified that the service will not be able to meet demand due to an “unpredicted rise” in the number of referrals and that fewer visits will be made by educational psychologists.

However, the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland has expressed concern and suggested the increased demand was “entirely predictable”.

Dr Graham Gault, director of the union, said: “Many school leaders do not accept that the uplift in referrals was not foreseen, particularly when concerns about the capacity of the system have been so widely articulated in recent years.

“Additionally, our members believe that it was entirely predictable that opening the portal to allow parents to make their own referrals, outside of the traditional in-school route, would increase referral rates significantly.

“NAHT suggests, therefore, that the warning that the Educational Psychology Service will not be able to meet demand is not the result of an increase in referrals, but, rather, the legacy of an historic failure to properly invest in this vital service for the scale of the demand.”

Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma and Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O’Neill have previously spoken out about a lack of mental health services, after it emerged there had been a 24% increase in children attending A&E for help.

Referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) from emergency departments rose from 765 to 949 between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The coronavirus pandemic is said to have only exacerbated a situation that was already problematic.

Dr Gault added: “We wish to stress that this situation is not the fault of the psychologists, who we hold in high regard, recognising that they are currently managing unprecedented levels of workload.

“Nor is this the fault of our school principals, teachers, SENCos or any other group of frontline education worker.

“This is simply the direct result of a failure to invest.”

