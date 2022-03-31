Play video

Katie Andrews presents the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Alert charges

A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to a security alert in Belfast that led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister being removed from a peace event last Friday. Simon Coveney was evacuated from an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation last Friday.

A 40-year-old man is charged with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and causing a bomb hoax. He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court.

Murder suspects

Police have been granted extra time to question three suspects on suspicion of the murder of Roy Reynolds. The 54 year-old's body was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday. Two men, aged 68 and 32, and a 38-year-old woman can be detained until midnight.

Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast is celebrating its 10th birthday. The museum has helped Northern Ireland's tourism sector massively over the years. Celebrations will get underway at the iconic building later, when plans for the next decade will be unveiled. A new photography exhibition, The People Who Built Titanic Belfast, will also open.