Crusaders beat Cliftonville to reach Irish Cup final

Crusaders have beaten Cliftonville 2-1 to secure their place in the final of the Irish Cup.

The Reds opened the scoring in Friday night's semi final, after Joe Gormley struck just eight minutes into the derby at Windsor Park.

However the Crues got back on level terms thanks to Ross Clarke, despite the best efforts of keeper Luke McNicholas.

Billy Joe Burns' goal in first half stoppage time turned it around and gave the Crues the edge at the break.

They held on to their slender advantage through the second half to book a spot in the decider, where they meet the winner of Newry City v Ballymena United.