First cruise ship of 2022 arrives in Belfast as 130 expected

A total of 130 cruise ships are expected to arrive in Belfast throughout 2022, providing a major boost to tourism and the economy, with the first docking on Friday.

Viking Venus docked early on Friday morning, amid a chilly but bright sunrise.

According to Belfast Harbour, 18 of this season’s visiting ships will be making their first trip to the city, while up to 340,000 people are expected to come ashore to enjoy the sights on offer.

Michael Robinson, Belfast Harbour’s Port Director, said: “Following two challenging years for tourism, the team at Belfast Harbour is thrilled to have 130 cruise vessels booked for arrival at our Port in 2022.

“This busy cruise schedule signals an increase in customer confidence in travel and will be a welcome economic boost to the local tourism industry.

“The team is also looking forward to welcoming 18 ships for their inaugural call to these shores, which will further enhance Belfast’s and the wider region’s reputation as a must-visit cruise destination.”

Mary Jo McCanny, from Visit Belfast, added: “The tourism investment that brought an increasing number of international and first-time visitors here before Covid placed Belfast in a really good position to safely welcome cruise visitors back to Northern Ireland last summer.

“We expect to exceed our 2019 cruise passenger numbers this season, which is a testament to the quality of our visitor experiences, the strong working relationships Cruise Belfast has with global cruise operators and the warmth of the visitor services teams.”