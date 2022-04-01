Play video

Katie Andrews presents the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Murder charge

Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of Roy Reynolds. The 54-year-old’s body was discovered at a reservoir near Carrickfergus, on Monday morning.

A 32-year-old man has now been charged with murder - while another man, who is 68, has been charged with assisting an offender. Both men will appear in court later.

Strike action

Education Authority workers will strike today to campaign for a pay increase. The move follows previous strike action from Unite the Union members working in councils, universities, libraries, and the housing executive.

Bag levy

The minimum levy on carrier bags rises from 5p to 25p today. The Department for Agriculture says the extra cash will be used to “fund environmental projects”.

The charge has come under criticism from Retail NI who say it will impact working families who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.