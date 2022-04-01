Further disruption to some school services amid strike action

Strike action on Friday could cause further disruption to some education services, particularly for Special School pupils as bus services and classroom assistants will be affected.

Unite the Union members are taking part in industrial action over pay for local government staff.

The move follows previous strike action from union members working in councils, universities, libraries, and the housing executive.

The Education Authority has expressed disappointment, stating that a national pay deal has already been accepted by “the majority of trade unions”.

“Therefore, local government organisations, including EA, do not have the power or authority to renegotiate this for Northern Ireland,” Clare Duffield, EA Director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, said.

“This being the case, I remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact the industrial action is having on children, particularly those with special educational needs, and would call upon Unite to reconsider putting in place exemptions for Special School staff and transport.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers in local authorities, housing executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action.

“If they don’t want more of the same, these employers will have to come to the table with a realistic offer. The workers can count on my union’s full support every step of the way.”

Lead Regional Officer for Education, Kieran Ellison, confirmed the strike would include his union’s membership working in the Education Authority.

He added: “Given most of these workers are school bus drivers, it is likely that this strike action will result in considerable disruption to school transport.

“Full responsibility for this lies with the Education Authority who have failed to make any response even after the first week of strike action.

“We are calling on them to come forward with a realistic pay offer to address our members’ pay expectations.”

Meanwhile, a ballot on whether Translink workers will strike over a pay dispute closes on Friday.

Workers are demanding a 6% pay rise, while Translink has offered them 3%.

The GMB union representing bus drivers warned if a strike goes ahead “the entire bus network will grind to a halt.”