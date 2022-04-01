UTV understands between 200 to 300 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Northern Ireland as part of the “family scheme” which accommodates those who already have relatives in the region.

According to a senior Stormont source, under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, 40 visas have been granted, with some of those recipients already here and some on the way.

Around 300 further visas are pending for people who have been matched with local sponsors.

Over 7,000 people in Northern Ireland have expressed interest in sponsoring refugees.

Next week, officials are planning to open “drop-in centres” for refugees with locations expected to include Belfast, Craigavon, Newry and Ballymena.

The centres will offer assistance with issues including health services, and applying for jobs or driving licences.

Officials are also understood to be looking at how to speed up the matching process between sponsors and refugees as the need to make joint applications is thought to be causing visa delays.

The UK government has been prioritising the family scheme which is said to be 80% complete and will then move on to the Homes for Ukraine scheme and try to process 3,000 visas a day.

The number of Ukrainian refugees who have come to Northern Ireland in the last two weeks is thought to be at least as high as the number of Syrian refugees who came in one year.