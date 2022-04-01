Six more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In its latest update on Friday, the Health Department also reported a further 1,218 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The department said there are 522 inpatients with Covid-19 and six being treated in intensive care units.

Hospital occupancy is at 106% - and eight hospitals are reportedly over-capacity.

A total of 150 care homes in Northern Ireland currently have confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks.

The department says 3,757,322 vaccines have now been administered in total.