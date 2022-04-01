Man charged over £150,000 drugs haul at Belfast Harbour

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of Class B drugs worth an estimated £150,000 that were found in a lorry at Belfast Harbour on Thursday.

The haul was uncovered during a planned search by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, working with HM Revenue and Customs.

The 49-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in supply of a Class B drug, and failing to comply with the condition of a firearms certificate.

He is due to appear before Laganside Court on Friday morning.