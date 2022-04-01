Patricia Donnelly has thanked everyone involved in delivering more than 3.7 million Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland as she steps down as head of the programme after 18 months.

She described the effort by vaccinators, volunteers and administrative staff as “super-human”.

“This was a team effort and it has been a huge honour to be involved,” Ms Donnelly said.

“From the outset, we have known that every jab counts and it is thanks to you that there have been many lives saved, and far, far fewer people seriously ill in hospital due to Covid.

“You should be very proud of the role you have played.”

Chief medical officer for Northern Ireland Michael McBride speaking with staff at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast Credit: second from left

Ms Donnelly has also thanked the public for “rolling up your sleeves and helping to protect yourselves and those around you from this terrible disease”.

However, she warned that “we’re not at the finish line just yet” and made one more appeal for everyone to come forward for their jabs.

“It’s vital that everyone in the 75 plus age group and those who have severely weakened immune systems come forward for their spring booster,” she said.

“I would again encourage everyone who is eligible for their booster to get it without delay.

“Vaccination clinics are still running across Northern Ireland and people are still coming forward for boosters as well as first and second doses. It’s not too late to get protected.”