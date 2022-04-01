Play video

Shoppers in east Belfast have been giving their reaction to the latest price hike on carrier bags - with some saying they're now "too dear".

As of Friday, the minimum levy on carrier bags jumped from 5p to 25p, with Stormont saying the extra cash will be used to fund environmental projects.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact it could have on households already struggling with livings costs.

UTV spent some time at a shop on the Cregagh Road to see what people think.