Two due in court over murder of man found in reservoir

Two men are due to appear before Laganside Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with the murder of Roy Reynolds, whose body was found in a reservoir near Carrickfergus.

The 54-year-old victim was found in the water at Woodburn reservoir on Monday, following an incident in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey earlier that morning.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with his murder, while a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 48-year-old woman also arrested has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Reynolds’ family have said they are still struggling to deal with what has happened.

“The loss of Roy on Monday has left a huge void in our lives and we cannot come to terms with his murder,” a statement said.

“Our priority now is to stay strong and support one another, as we all attempt to come to terms with the dreadful events of Monday.”