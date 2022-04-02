Here's the latest Northern Ireland news headlines from UTV.

Cost-of-living crisis continues as demonstrations take place in Belfast and Londonderry

Campaigners in Belfast on Saturday

Demonstrators in Belfast and Londonderry have held rallies in protest against rising energy costs. It coincides with dozens of protests happening right across the UK, as groups highlight the pressures people are living under.

Belfast Zoo welcomes newest additions

The two new Bongos at Belfast Zoo. Credit: UTV

Belfast Zoo has welcomed its newest arrivals. Two new Bongo calves, whose genders are yet to be determined, can now call the city home. Both were born at the Zoo last month. The Eastern Mountain Bongo is the second largest antelope in the world and are critically endangered in the wild. Only up to 300 remain in northern Kenya.

Ulster fall to defeat in South Africa

Ulster have crashed to defeat for the second time in South Africa losing by 18 points to the Vodacom Bulls this afternoon. The Bulls scored four tries in the second half, one of those coming from former Ulster player Marcel Coetzee. It means Ulster remain in second place in the United Rugby Championship table with home side sitting sixth.