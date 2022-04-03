A man in his 20s has died in a shooting incident in north Dublin.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas at around 4.30am on Sunday after being discovered with a gunshot wound.

Gardaí say the coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the shooting to come forward.