Murder investigation begins as man dies in north Dublin shooting
A man in his 20s has died in a shooting incident in north Dublin.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas at around 4.30am on Sunday after being discovered with a gunshot wound.
Gardaí say the coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place.
The scene of the shooting has been preserved for forensic examination.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the shooting to come forward.