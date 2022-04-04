Here are your latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Arrest

A man has been arrested here by the PSNI on suspicion of the murder of a man in England. 21-year-old Joseph Tayaye was stabbed in the chest at a house in Milton Keynes last Monday.

The 20-year-old was brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police yesterday morning. Meanwhile, two other men were arrested here on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Shooting

A murder investigation is continuing after a man was shot dead in Dublin yesterday.

The victim who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas. The shooting was reported at around half past four yesterday morning.

Bowel cancer

April marks Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and the Public Health Agency is urging us to look out for signs and symptoms.

Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death here with more than 1,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year.