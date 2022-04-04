The Fire Service are battling a blaze at Dunmurry Industrial Estate at the Cutts in Belfast.

Residents in the Colin area, Dunmurry, Poleglass and Twinbrook areas are being advised to keep their windows closed.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said:

“Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire in a silo at a commercial premises in Dunmurry Industrial Estate. We were called to the incident at 11.40am.

“Six Fire Appliances are currently in attendance. two Fire Appliances from Cadogan Fire Station, and one Fire Appliance each from Springfield, Westland, Whitla and Lisburn Fire Stations.

"The Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an Aerial Appliance from Springfield and a Hazmat Appliance from Whitla station are also at the scene. There are currently 50 personnel in attendance.

“Firefighters are likely to be at the scene for the next number of hours. We would encourage people to avoid the area, and nearby residents in the Poleglass, Dunmurry and Twinbrook areas to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution while operations are ongoing.”